USD Stands At KD 0.308, Euro Drops To 0.335

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar on Thursday stood at KD 0.308 while the Euro dropped by 0.06 percent to KD 0.335, compared to Wednesday's rates.



The Central Bank (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the sterling pound dropped by 0.24 percent to KD 0.385, while the Swiss franc went up by 0.09 to KD 0.349 and the Japanese Yen stood at KD 0.002.



Currency rates declared by the CBK reflect average rates, rather than actual trades. (end) ht







