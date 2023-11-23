QRDI Council Concludes Event To Empower Corporate Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, concluded its Fifth Corporate Innovation Leaders Program, in partnership with Alchemist Accelerator. The fifth Corporate Innovation Leaders Program (CILP) drew 30 attendees and visionary leaders, seasoned executives, and forward-thinking professionals from seven key local organizations: QNB, Malomatia, Qatalum, Qatar Insurance Group, Hamad Medical Cooperation, Mowasalat and Nakilat event was held between November 19 to 22.

Aligned with the QRDI 2030 strategy, this initiative seeks to solidify Qatar's position as an innovative knowledge-based powerhouse, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 Al Ghanim, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, said,“The fifth edition of CILP signifies a significant step towards realizing the vision of Qatar National Vision 2030. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation in the region, and we are excited to provide participants with the tools and knowledge they need to drive innovation in their organizations and beyond.”

The fifth edition included several sessions, case studies, and a panel discussion on boosting corporate innovation efforts, and how to support rising start-ups to be able to grow within a knowledge-based ecosystem built on innovation. The panel was moderated by Ian Bergman, Partner and Head of AlchemistX, and involved distinguished panelists; Alexander Wiedmer, Partner at Rasmal Ventures, Wissam Kostandi, Co-founder and CEO at Emma and Eren Hukumdar, Co-Founder at Entrapeer.

Participants of the QRDI Council's Corporate Innovation Leaders Program enjoyed the host benefits, including access to Alchemist's invite-only network of global corporate innovators, startup founders, and venture capitalists.

Moreover, the LLEs participating in this programme also joined QRDI Council's other programme, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI) programme, as Opportunities' Owners, to access a wide pool of innovators and solution providers to co-develop solutions following best practices in open innovation worldwide.