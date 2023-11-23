Surveillance footage captures US border explosion

(MENAFN) Dramatic scenes unfolded at a United States-Canada border crossing as surveillance cameras captured the shocking moment a speeding vehicle exploded at a checkpoint. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, is currently under investigation, leaving authorities and the public seeking answers about the nature and motivations behind the explosion.



CCTV footage, shared on social media, reveals the explosion occurring just outside a customs booth, though the vehicle itself is not visible in that particular clip. Additional footage, reportedly described by news outlets such as ABC and Fox News, provides a more comprehensive account of the events. The footage suggests that the vehicle initially stopped at an initial security checkpoint on the United States side of the Rainbow Bridge, spanning the Niagara River gorge. Subsequently, the car was referred to another checkpoint for closer inspection.



In a startling turn of events, the vehicle reportedly accelerated and crashed into the second checkpoint, resulting in a powerful explosion, as depicted in another CCTV video. The aftermath of the incident is captured in photos and videos circulating online, showing thick smoke engulfing the checkpoint area and the remnants of the vehicle scattered around the booths.



Tragically, the two individuals inside the car lost their lives in the blast, while a border patrol agent sustained injuries. Initially, there were reports, citing "high-level police sources" by Fox News, suggesting that the explosion was an attempted terrorist attack. The outlet claimed that the car was laden with explosives and targeted the Customs and Border Patrol building.



However, this claim was subsequently retracted.



As investigators work to piece together the sequence of events and determine the cause of the explosion, the incident raises concerns about border security and the potential implications of such events on cross-border travel. Authorities are likely to intensify efforts to understand the motives behind the incident and enhance security measures at border crossings in the aftermath of this unsettling event.



MENAFN23112023000045015687ID1107475834