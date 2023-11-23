(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing an extraordinary G20 summit via video link, responded to accusations of continued "aggression" in Ukraine, emphasizing that Russia has never rejected peace talks with Ukraine. Putin challenged assertions made by other speakers during the conference, highlighting that it was Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who signed a decree explicitly forbidding negotiations with Russia. The Russian leader acknowledged the tragedy of any military conflict, expressing a desire to end the suffering for individuals and families affected.



Putin underscored Russia's consistent openness to peace talks, countering claims that his country has refused dialogue. He brought attention to Zelensky's decree last year, officially prohibiting negotiations with Russia as long as Putin remains in office. This move, Putin argued, contradicts the narrative that Russia is unwilling to engage in diplomatic solutions.



During his address, Putin also questioned the selective outrage over conflicts, pointing out the lack of international reaction to events such as the "bloody coup in Ukraine in 2014" and the subsequent conflict in Donbass. He further highlighted the alleged "extermination of the civilian population in Palestine" and the United Nations secretary-general's acknowledgment of Gaza turning into a "children's graveyard," wondering why these incidents did not elicit the same level of global concern expressed for the Ukraine-Russia conflict.



The Russian president's statements at the G20 summit shed light on Moscow's perspective on the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, challenging the narrative presented by other world leaders. As accusations and counter-arguments unfold on the global stage, the discourse surrounding the path to peace in the region remains complex and multifaceted.





