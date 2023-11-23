(MENAFN) In a recent interview with TVLibertes (TVL), French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Thierry Mariani asserted that the Western sanctions imposed on Russia have not only failed to achieve their intended goal of crippling the Russian economy but have, in fact, led to detrimental consequences for the nations imposing them, particularly within the European Union.



Airing his views on Saturday, Mariani claimed that the sanctions were initially designed to "ruin" the Russian economy, but instead, they have resulted in impoverishing the nations imposing these punitive measures. Expressing surprise at French President Emmanuel Macron's optimistic stance on the potential expansion of the European Union, Mariani highlighted the strain on the European Union economy caused by the sanctions.



The MEP underscored that the financial burden associated with the accession of new European Union members, including countries like Ukraine and Georgia, is expected to fall on nations such as France and Germany. He drew attention to the so-called 'Copenhagen criteria,' which aspiring European Union members must fulfill, encompassing adherence to all European Union legislation, a functional market economy, the rule of law, and a stable democracy.



Mariani questioned the effectiveness of joining NATO or the European Union as the optimal means for Ukraine to ensure its security, suggesting that such alliances might not necessarily be in Ukraine's best interest.



The interview delved into concerns about corruption in Ukraine, a significant hurdle to its European Union membership aspirations. Even the United States, Ukraine's primary sponsor, has expressed apprehension about widespread corruption, with a document released earlier this year emphasizing the influence of oligarchs on political control, fostering a system of corruption and anti-democratic trends.



Contrary to the intended impact of sanctions, the Russian economy appears to have adapted to the measures imposed since the initiation of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Both the Russian Finance Ministry and the European Commission have predicted positive GDP trends for the current year, forecasting growth rates of 3 percent and 2percent,

respectively. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, Mariani's perspective adds a nuanced layer to the ongoing discourse on the efficacy and consequences of sanctions against Russia.





