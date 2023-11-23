International law displays humanitarian crisis in Gaza equal to genocide

(MENAFN) The relentless attacks by Israel on the besieged enclave of Gaza have compelled more than 1 million people to migrate, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis marked by shortages in food, water, power, medicine, as well as fuel.



With the death toll reaching more than 14,000, some Israeli officials have openly supported proposals to forcibly relocate the entire population of Gaza to the Sinai Desert in Egypt.



These developments draw unsettling parallels to the Srebrenica genocide of 1995, where more than 8,000 Bosniaks were brutally killed by Serb forces.



In the face of Israel's attacks on Gaza as well as the disturbing endorsements for mass deportations, echoes of the Srebrenica genocide evoke concerns about potential genocidal intent.



The civilian casualties in Gaza and the statements made by Israeli officials against Palestinians raise alarming questions in the context of international law.



A Turkish news agency has compiled comprehensive information on the historical background and evolution of the concept of genocide.



The term "genocide" originates from the fusion of the Greek word "genos," signifying "race, nation, or lineage," and the Latin suffix "-cide," denoting "to kill." Coined in 1944 by Polish jurist Rafael Lemkin, the term made its entry into international law literature through his work "Axis Rule in Occupied Europe."



Notably, the concept of "genocide" was absent from the Charter of the Nuremberg Tribunal, established in 1945 to prosecute Nazi officers post-World War II.



However, prosecutors referenced and treated it as a crime against humanity in their indictments and opening statements during the trials.

MENAFN23112023000045015839ID1107475818