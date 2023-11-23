North Korea declares ending army accord with Seoul

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of regional tensions, North Korea has formally withdrawn from a 2018 military agreement aimed at reducing military tensions with South Korea. The decision comes as a response to what North Korea's Defense Ministry describes as the "extreme confrontational frenzy" from Seoul, particularly in condemnation of the recent launch of a reconnaissance satellite by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) military earlier in the week.



The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released a statement on Thursday outlining North Korea's intention to discard the military deal, which was designed to prevent military tensions and conflicts in various domains, including ground, sea, and air. In retaliation, North Korea has vowed to deploy additional forces and new military hardware to the region along the Military Demarcation Line, a critical strip of territory on both sides of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.



Defending the satellite launch as a "lawful and legitimate exercise of sovereignty," North Korea's Defense Ministry asserted that the new technology would be used to "strictly monitor and thoroughly prepare for the enemy's various military actions." This announcement follows South Korea's condemnation of the satellite test, which it deemed a "clear violation" of United Nations sanctions targeting North Korea's missile program.



In response to the satellite launch, South Korea declared on Wednesday its decision to partially scale back the 2018 agreement. This included the resumption of aerial surveillance flights near the DMZ, which had been previously suspended under the accord. South Korean officials justified the move as an "essential measure to protect people's lives and safety."





