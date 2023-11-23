Associate district believes EU must rethink Ukraine policy

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken a bold stance, demanding that the European Union reevaluate its approach to funding Ukraine's conflict with Russia. In a letter addressed to European Council President Charles Michel, Orban explicitly stated that he would obstruct any additional aid unless European Union leaders ensure that their objectives for Ukraine are "realistically attainable" without continued support from the United States.



According to reports from Politico on Wednesday, Orban's letter outlined his position, asserting that discussions on funding for Ukraine, Kiev's potential accession to the European Union, and further sanctions against Russia must be preceded by a comprehensive "strategic discussion."



The letter reportedly called for this review to take place during the next meeting of European Union leaders scheduled in Brussels next month.



Orban emphasized the necessity for the European Council to assess the implementation and effectiveness of existing policies toward Ukraine, including various assistance programs. His letter pointed out that, given the uncertainty surrounding future aid from the United States due to partisan disputes in Washington, European leaders must reconsider their current trajectory.



"The European Council must have a frank and open discussion on the feasibility of the EU’s strategic objectives in Ukraine," Orban wrote, underscoring the need for a reassessment of the European Union's role and commitments in the ongoing conflict.



Furthermore, Orban highlighted that key decisions on critical aspects of Ukraine policies, such as security guarantees, additional aid, Russia sanctions, and the potential expansion of the European Union, should not be made by the European Council until member states reach a consensus on a unified strategy. This call for a strategic reassessment adds a new dimension to the ongoing discourse surrounding the European Union's role in supporting Ukraine and navigating the complex geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.





