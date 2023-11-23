UN reports death of 22 healthcare workers in Gaza Strip since October 7

(MENAFN) The United Nations reported on Wednesday that 22 healthcare workers have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the conflict between Israel and Hamas commenced on October 7.



“Since the start of the war, the World Health Organization (WHO) has documented 178 health attacks in the Gaza Strip that resulted in 22 fatalities and 48 injuries among healthcare workers on duty,” Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, mentioned this during a press briefing.



Currently, approximately 770,000 internally displaced persons out of 1.7 million are seeking refuge in 99 UNRWA facilities located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.



It was highlighted that those in overcrowded shelters are grappling with infectious diseases, with the World Health Organization reporting a 35 percent increase in skin diseases and a 40 percent increase in cases of diarrhea.



The conflict began with a surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, prompting relentless air and ground attacks by Israel in the Gaza Strip.



As of Wednesday, the reported number of casualties from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip stands at 14,532, including over 6,000 children and 4,000 women, according to the media office in the besieged enclave.

