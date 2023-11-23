Ukraine feels West growing tired of support

(MENAFN) In a recent editorial, the Financial Times (FT) highlights Ukraine's growing apprehension over a perceived decline in Western support, particularly in the aftermath of the unsuccessful summer counteroffensive. The editors of FT express Kiev's nervousness and stress the urgent need for increased assistance from the United States and the European Union in the form of financial aid, weaponry, and supplies.



The editorial underscores Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential sense of advantage, believing that the odds may be shifting in his favor as Ukraine faces challenges on multiple fronts. The anticipated counteroffensive, aimed at driving out Russian troops and garnering support from allies, has not yielded the anticipated breakthrough, adding to Ukraine's concerns



FT identifies several issues contributing to Ukraine's predicament, including the European Union's inability to unlock funding from its "peace facility" and challenges faced by the White House in securing Congressional approval for another aid bill. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has also diverted attention and resources from Ukraine in Western corridors.



Despite these challenges, FT asserts that support for Ukraine remains steadfast in both the United States and the European Union. However, the editorial expresses unease about the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, deeming it an "alarming" prospect for Ukraine-related policies.



Recognizing the importance of perception in times of war, the FT editors propose a set of measures that the West could adopt to reassure Ukraine of sustained engagement. These measures include increased financial assistance, the provision of weaponry, and a commitment to potential European Union membership for Ukraine.



FT emphasizes the urgency for the European Union to promptly implement the EUR50 billion 'Peace Facility' funding, expedite plans to allocate profits from interest earned by frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, and extend an invitation to start membership talks. The editorial underscores the significance of these actions in not only addressing Ukraine's immediate needs but also in conveying a long-term commitment from the Western allies.



