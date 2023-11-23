US TV network severs ties with reporter detained by Israel

(MENAFN) In a recent development, NBC News has severed ties with Palestinian journalist Marwat Al-Azza following her arrest by Israeli authorities. The arrest, which took place on Friday, was based on allegations of inciting and disseminating materials encouraging terrorism. The network confirmed this decision on Monday, asserting that the arrest was unrelated to their association with Al-Azza.



According to reports, Al-Azza's purported support for Hamas was linked to four Facebook posts published on her personal account in the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 attack. When notified of her being wanted for questioning, she reportedly appeared at an East Jerusalem police station prepared for arrest, sans her cellphone, and with vital phone numbers inscribed on her skin.



Al-Azza had joined NBC shortly before the outbreak of the conflict, as reported by Haaretz. The network, distancing itself from her actions, emphasized in a statement sent to multiple news outlets that they were unaware of the contentious Facebook posts before engaging with her four weeks ago. Furthermore, they declared that she would not be contributing to their coverage in the future.



A police representative characterized Al-Azza's social media activity as "extremely grave offenses during a war, committed by someone who lives and works in a country that is under attack, yet chooses to incite and glorify the terrible acts committed against civilians."



The Magistrate’s Court, ruling on Friday, ordered her detention for at least five more days. The prosecutor expressed concerns that she might tamper with evidence if released, citing her acknowledged deletion of other social media posts. This incident raises questions about the intersection of journalism, social media expression, and allegations of supporting terrorism in the context of a conflict zone.



