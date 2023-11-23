Iran’s FM discusses Gaza humanitarian pause with leaders of Palestinian resistance groups

(MENAFN) During his visit to Beirut on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian engaged in discussions with high-ranking officials from Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.



These meetings occurred shortly after both Hamas and Israel agreed to a four-day humanitarian pause, facilitated by Qatar and Egypt, following 46 days of widespread attacks in Gaza.



Amir-Abdollahian held talks with Islamic Jihad's Secretary-General Ziyad Nakhaleh and Hamas' deputy chief Khalil al-Hayya, focusing on the Gaza situation and the negotiated agreement.



Upon reaching the Lebanese capital, he remarked that the six weeks of resistance by Palestinian groups demonstrated that "time is not on the side of Israel."



The fate of Gaza and Palestine, he stressed, will be decided by the Palestinians themselves. He dismissed speculations suggesting the elimination of Hamas from the territory.



Amir-Abdollahian stated that he was in Beirut to consult with top Lebanese diplomats on “how to maximize security in the region and how to restore Palestinian rights.”



He additionally conducted meetings with Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister of Lebanon, and Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament.



The agreement, revealed in the early hours of Wednesday, entails Israel releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners, permitting the entry of aid convoys, and ceasing its attacks.

