German Chancellor urges Putin to withdraw Russian units from Ukraine

(MENAFN) During a virtual G-20 summit on Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine.



Scholz, speaking at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Berlin, noted that this marked Putin's first attendance at a G-20 leaders' summit since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.



“I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from the territory of Ukraine, so that this war finally comes to an end,” he stated.



Scholz characterized the meeting as "interesting," and like other Western leaders, he reiterated the call for Putin to conclude the conflict and withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine.



“It was a good opportunity for us to make it clear that peace in Ukraine is endangered because Russia attacked Ukraine and that it can easily be restored if Russia withdraws its troops,” he added.



“We have made that clear, as have others. In this respect, it was also interesting because he had to listen.”

