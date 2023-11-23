Several Hollywood actors lose contract for pro-Palestinian comments on social media

(MENAFN) United Talent Agency (UTA) has severed ties with Susan Sarandon following her comments at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.



Melissa Barrera was also removed from the cast of the upcoming thriller, Scream VII, after expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments on social media.



A spokesperson from UTA confirmed Sarandon's departure from the agency but did not provide further details regarding the decision when approached by several US media outlets.



The Oscar-winning actress participated in numerous pro-Palestinian rallies and drew criticism for her statements made at a rally in New York City on November 17th: “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”



She joined Hollywood stars like Joaquin Phoenix and Cate Blanchett in urging US President Joe Biden to call for a cease-fire in Israel's conflict with Hamas.



At the rally, Susan Sarandon also emphasized that criticizing Israel should not be considered antisemitic.



“There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel,” she stated. “I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.”



Melissa Barrera, aged 33, was reportedly dismissed from her role in Scream VII by the production company Spyglass on Tuesday, as reported by Variety.



According to sources within the company cited by the industry insider magazine, Barrera's removal was attributed to her social media activity, which included describing Israel as a "colonized" land and asserting that Israel exerts control over the media.

