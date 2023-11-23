Qatar Credit Bureau Obtains Renewal Of 3 ISO Certificates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Credit Bureau managed to obtain a renewal for an ISO certificate of quality management system and two ISO certificates in information security system management and business continuity (ISO9001:2015, ISO/IEC27001:2013 and ISO22301:2019) after undergoing external audit procedures that were conducted by providers of ISO certificates and under supervision of both divisions of Business Insurance and Strategic Planning, Quality and Innovation that are part of the Quality and Control Department in Qatar Bureau Credit and with cooperation with the rest of departments in the bureau.

The renewal of the bureau's ISO certificates is an indication that it met all the international and local requirements and criteria specified by the ISO certificate providers.

These certificates highlight the success of the Qatar Bureau Credit in developing an integrated strategy of information security system management and business continuity as part of the continuous eagerness to adopt the best international practices in all the bureau's departments, with a commitment to provide exceptional services aimed at meeting the clients' needs through the effective quality management system, particularly the activities concerned with protecting business continuity and information and quality assurance to boost the trust of the clients and partners.

This is in addition to the management and monitoring of information security risks to ensure its protection and maintain its confidentiality and safety.

CEO of Qatar Credit Bureau H E Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al-Thani noted that acquiring the certificates is a result of the dedication and firm commitment of the bureau during the last period in the quest for excellence, sustainability and continuous improvement in all aspects of its operations. She added that the approach of the Qatar Credit Bureau is in tandem with the strategies developed to enhance the works based on international best practices and criteria. She pointed out that the bureau's reacquisition of ISO certificates for an additional three years is a catalyst to continue providing and improving the best services according to the highest standards.