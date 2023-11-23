Arts Festival Showcases Captivating Creations From Around World

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ongoing 5th Qatar International Arts Festival boasts striking artworks, including the silverware creation titled“Business World,” the vibrant painting“The Happy Donkey” by the festival's youngest artist, and the exquisite porcelain plates themed“Horses of Arabia.”

Vasilije Stojanović-Vasa, the mind behind“Business World,” shared his inspiration, explaining the intricate dynamics of nature and business. His 60x30x35cm silvermix and bronze masterpiece evolved from an abundance of silverware at his home, taking one and a half months to craft.

Vasa expressed the challenges in the polishing and gluing process but highlighted the uniqueness of each piece, emphasising that reproducing them is impossible.“Every artwork is unique, it's impossible to produce it again.”



The multi-award winning artists has over 45 years of experience in the field, Vasa also exhibits his bronze artwork,“Captive Meduza,” at the festival. Vasa was born in 1955 in Vršac, Serbia, and has lived and worked in Germany since 1976.

Meet Khalid Fisal Ridah, the festival's youngest artist at 9 years old, showcasing“The Happy Donkey.” Inspired by his grandmother, renowned artist Majd Ramadan, Ridah began painting at the age of 3, demonstrating remarkable skill and creativity. His mother Noor Ramadan expressed pride in her son's artistic achievements, highlighting his active participation and collaboration with his grandmother.

Amel Al Towagry contributes to the festival's allure with her porcelain plates,“Horses of Arabia.”

Originating from Saudi Arabia, Al Towagry's love for porcelain painting ignited in 1997 during a spiritual journey of self-exploration.

Her pieces tell therapeutic healing stories, and after earning six international global awards, painting became an integral part of her life.

“Through it, I speak my heart and tell my story,” she said. Al Towagry, having painted around 300 porcelain art pieces, shares her heartfelt narrative through each creation.

The Qatar International Arts Festival, located at the Cultural Zone in Expo 2023 Doha within Al Bidda Park, features these and other remarkable artworks.

Running until Saturday, November 25, the festival invites visitors to explore the diverse talents and stories expressed by the participating artists.

Opening its doors from 10am to 10pm, the event provides a platform for both seasoned and emerging artists to showcase their creativity in the vibrant cultural landscape of Qatar.