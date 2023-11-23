217 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Forces In The West Bank Since October, UN Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- A recent United Nations report highlighted that eight Palestinians lost their lives on Wednesday as a result of operations conducted by Israeli occupation forces across the occupied West Bank.The report indicated that six Palestinians were killed during armed clashes and Israeli airstrikes in the Tulkarm refugee camp. The intense confrontation resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings.In Azzun, Qalqilya, another Palestinian was martyred when Israeli forces raided the area and fired upon a vehicle in which the individual was traveling, leading to the injury and detain of the other passenger.Additionally, another citizen was tragically killed during a search and arrest operation in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.Since 7 October, a total of 209 Palestinians, including 52 children, have lost their lives, according to the latest data. Additionally, eight other individuals, including one child, were killed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.The report further highlighted that during this period, Israeli occupation forces have caused injuries to 2,831 Palestinians, with at least 364 of them being children.Furthermore, the report indicated that the death toll in the West Bank since the beginning of the current year has reached 450.