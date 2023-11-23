Governor Of Maharashtra Honors Renowned Educationist Dr. Sandeep Marwah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai: In a prestigious event held at the conference hall of Raj Bhawan, Mumbai, H.E. Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra, bestowed an honor upon Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and a distinguished educationist. The occasion marked the launch of the GTTC(I) Global Trade and Technology Council India Maharashtra Chapter, an event orchestrated with precision during the visit of GTTCI Team from Delhi to to Mumbai.



The Maharashtra Chapter of GTTCI, led by founder President Gaurav Gupta and Mentor GTTCI Maharashtra, Pienal Whankhhhaday, was officially inaugurated. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, recognized for his significant contributions to education and global collaboration, was nominated as the Global Advisor of the organization.



During the event, Aisshwarya Waankhaday was announced as the Founder Chairperson of GFFCI Maharashtra, and Vikrant Chandwadkar assumed the position of Vice President GTTCI Maharashtra. The Governor, in a symbolic gesture, unveiled a poster officially declaring the opening of the Maharashtra Chapter and blessed the organization.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude for the honor and emphasized the pivotal role of organizations like GTTCI in fostering trade and technology collaboration on a global scale. He highlighted the importance of education and technology as catalysts for societal progress.



Several prominent individuals were acknowledged and appreciated during the event for their notable contributions to the fields of trade and technology. The event served as a platform for leaders, innovators, and educationists to come together and discuss avenues for furthering collaboration in these crucial domains.



The launch of the Maharashtra Chapter of GTTCI underlines the commitment of the organization to drive advancements in trade and technology with a focus on fostering partnerships and knowledge exchange.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143