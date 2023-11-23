Hodusoft To Showcase Its Innovative Product Hoducc At NXTGEN BPO CONFEX & AWARDS 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HoduSoft, a leading provider of advanced communication solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming NXTGEN BPO CONFEX & AWARDS 2023. The event is well-known for bringing together leaders and technology enthusiasts in the BPO industry to share their views on seamless technology integration, aligning with business goals. It offers an excellent platform for HoduSoft to showcase its latest advancements in the BPO sector.

HoduSoft is all set to make a significant impact at the event by highlighting its innovative product- HoduCC omnichannel contact center software. With a focus on improving customer experience and operational efficiency, HoduCC is designed to empower BPOs to achieve their business goals efficiently.

The event details are as follows:

Event name - NXTGEN BPO CONFEX & AWARDS 2023

Event Date - 24th of November,2023

"We are delighted to participate in NXTGEN BPO CONFEX & AWARDS 2023," said Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer) at HoduSoft. The platform offers a great opportunity to showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence in the BPO sector. We will be showcasing one of our flagship products, HoduCC, which is designed to help BPOs conquer key challenges like high AHT, remote agent management, scalability, security concerns, intelligent routing, CRM integrations, real-time reports, omnichannel support, multi-tenancy, and many others.”

Kartik Khambhati further added,“We look forward to sharing our insights, connecting with industry leaders, exploring emerging trends, finding networking opportunities, and showcasing how our HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Software can boost BPO performance."

Key Highlights of HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Software:

HoduCC is a customizable product, offering advanced features and functionalities such as-

Predictive Dialer

Auto Dialer

Skill-Based Routing

Omnichannel Support

Automatic Call Distribution

WebRTC Phone

Multilevel IVR

Real-Time Analytics & Reports

Built-In CRM

Inbuilt Ticketing System

Answering Machine Detection (AMD)

Add-On Modules

AI Chatbot

WhatsApp Bot

Voice Transcription

Quality Analysis

WhatsApp Broadcasting

SMS Broadcasting

IVR & Agent Survey

Visit HoduSoft during the NXTGEN BPO CONFEX & AWARDS 2023 to understand how HoduCC can help revolutionize your BPO operations and boost overall success.

For more details related to HoduCC, please visit: HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication software and solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products designed to enhance business communications. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses across various industries, including BPO, to enhance their communication and collaboration processes.

