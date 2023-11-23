-->


Armenian PM Plans To Hold Early Parliamentary Elections In Armenia


11/23/2023 2:14:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Armenia is planning to hold early parliamentary elections in 2024, Trend reports.

Armenian media noted that this decision was made by the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting of the ruling party a few days ago.

The media revealed that the primary goal of the Armenian prime minister is to reduce the number of seats held by opposition parties in the parliament.

The swift conduct of early parliamentary elections is seen as a "panacea" for Pashinyan's administration, which, in recent months, has been actively purging the opposition of those who could pose a competitive threat.

The urgent need for this arose after the son of Robert Kocharyan (former president of Armenia) became MP.

Last time, snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on June 20, 2021.

