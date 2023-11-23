Armenian PM Plans To Hold Early Parliamentary Elections In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Armenia is
planning to hold early parliamentary elections in 2024, Trend reports.
Armenian media noted that this decision was made by the
country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting of the
ruling party a few days ago.
The media revealed that the primary goal of the Armenian prime
minister is to reduce the number of seats held by opposition
parties in the parliament.
The swift conduct of early parliamentary elections is seen as a
"panacea" for Pashinyan's administration, which, in recent months,
has been actively purging the opposition of those who could pose a
competitive threat.
The urgent need for this arose after the son of Robert Kocharyan
(former president of Armenia) became MP.
Last time, snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on
June 20, 2021.
