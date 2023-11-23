Baku Hosts Ministerial Session Of OIC Labor Ministers Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan's
Baku hosts the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor
Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member
countries, Trend reports.
The session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy
Quran.
Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adnan Abdullah Al-Nuaim (Chairman of the
IV Conference of OIC Labor Ministers), delivered a speech at the
session.
Then, the Chairman of the V OIC Conference of Ministers of Labor
and the composition of the Bureau were elected.
