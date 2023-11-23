Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 321,800

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 321,800 troops in Ukraine (+1,130 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and November 23, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,466 tanks (+20 over the past day), 10,224 armored fighting vehicles (+36), 7,802 artillery systems (+33), 902 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 591 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+2), 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,198 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+39), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,799 unmanned aerial vehicles (+15), 1,107 special equipment units (+2). A total of 1,564 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on November 22, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters .

Photo: AFU General Staff