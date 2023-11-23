Enemy Attacks Kutsurub Community's Coastline In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 23, 2023, Russian troops opened fire on a coastline area in the Mykolaiv region's Kutsurub community.

The relevant statement was made by Mykolaiv Regional State Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Around 00:26 a.m., shelling was recorded in the coastline area of the Kutsurub community. No casualties were reported,” the report states.

Earlier, the enemy struck the Ochakiv community's water area with artillery.

Around 00:00 (midnight), November 22, 2023, Russians also launched a missile strike outside the settlement. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

Photo: illustrative