Two Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:30 a.m., November 23, 2023, two Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, one Russian warship is remaining in the Sea of Azov and another one in the Mediterranean Sea.

No enemy Kalibr-type cruise missile carriers were spotted in the Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and the Sea of Azov.

A reminder that, according to Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk, the main problem in the Black Sea is the presence of Russian aircraft.