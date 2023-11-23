Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's Leadership Continues Working Visit To Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The working visit of Deputies of the Minister of Defense of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov and
Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov to
Azerbaijan is underway, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.
The leadership of the Defense Ministry visited State Military
Scientific-Technical Center "Delta" in Tbilisi.
At the meeting held in the center, detailed views were exchanged
on a number of issues of common interest in the field of
military-technical cooperation.
