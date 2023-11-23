-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of V Conference Of Ministers Of Labor Of The OIC Member States


11/23/2023 2:13:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the V Conference of Ministers of Labor of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states held in Baku.

MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107475695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search