President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of V Conference Of Ministers Of Labor Of The OIC Member States

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the V Conference of Ministers of Labor of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states held in Baku.

