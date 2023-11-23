New Zealand Concludes Negotiations To Form Government

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WELLINGTON, Nov 23 (NNN-RNZ) – Three New Zealand political parties, today, concluded weeks of negotiations, to form a government, and will announce the details in a signing ceremony tomorrow.

“The parties are now going through their respective party processes for final sign-off, and we expect that, the process will be completed by this evening,” said a joint statement, issued by leaders of the three parties, National's Christopher Luxon, ACT's David Seymour and NZ First's Winston Peters.

“Subject to agreement by all parties, a signing ceremony will take place tomorrow at Parliament,” it said.

The formal signing will be followed by the announcement of the new Cabinet lineup, and ministerial responsibilities, so as to“get this country moving forward,” Luxon told media.

The National Party won the general election on Oct 14, with the Labour Party to step down after six years in office. However, with no party winning a majority of seats, the formation of a new government depended on the outcome of inter-party negotiations to form a coalition government.– NNN-RNZ