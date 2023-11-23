(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) --







1916 -- Seif Palace hosted first Kuwaiti conference called upon by Britain's General Commander of Basra Major General Percy Cox, to gear up Arab support to Britain, but no positive outcome came out of the meeting.







1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Gulf Bank with a capital of 23 million rupees, the equivalent of KD 1.8 million. By the end of 2004, the bank's capital reached KD 82 million.







1992 -- The 106th and final sign was placed on the land borders between Iraq and Kuwait, the final sign of the demarcation of borders.







1994 -- Kuwait Information Ministry held the first Al-Qurain Cultural Festival, organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (NCCAL).







1999 -- Kuwait's National Assembly rejected a draft law on allowing woman to vote and run for elections.







2005 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing Kuwait Technology College, granting diplomas in business administration and information technology.







2005 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree licensing establishment of the American University of the Middle East.







2009 -- Sulaibikhat Sports Club won 12th Asian handball tournament, beating Lebanon's Al-Sad by 31-29 goals.







2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a grant agreement with Jordan to help providing services for Syrian refugees totaling USD 18 million.







2016 -- State of Kuwait donated USD six million to UN development Program (UNDP) and UN children agency (UNICEF) to meet humanitarian needs in Iraq.











MENAFN23112023000071011013ID1107475669