Join Hundreds Of Musicians To Perform Carols And Festive Music - All Welcome In The Big Christmas Wind Orchestra And Choir

London's biggest outdoor celebration of Christmas carols and festive music is looking for even more performers to join in - and everyone is invited to participate!

For just one afternoon every year, the Big Christmas Wind Orchestra and Choir brings together hundreds of people to perform everyone's favourite Christmas carols and songs. This year their event falls on Sunday 10th December from 1pm onwards. The performance takes place in the stunning festive backdrop of Coal Drops Yard, Kings Cross, among the Christmas markets and beautiful decorations. Festive musical fun is guaranteed, and absolutely everyone is welcome to participate in a huge performance, purely for the joy of festive music making.



Over 300 musicians will come together to play wind, brass or percussion instruments or sing. Anyone can join in, with no experience requirements or rehearsal necessary. The group hand-pick a selection of carols and Christmas favourites that everyone will enjoy. The expert musical director Matthew Hardy will be leading the performance, with Just register online, then bring your instrument or voice on the day.

Event co-ordinator Adam Funnell calls on absolutely everyone to get involved: "Do you have an instrument that's sat in the cupboard gathering dust for too long? Do you love to sing around the house or in the shower, and wish to join a bigger group? Then we'd love for you to come and join our huge Christmas performance! Everyone is welcome to participate in this special once-a-year event, full of well known carols and Christmas songs."

While this is a completely one-off event, it is hoped that the experience of performing in a huge group will inspire people to make music all year round. Large scale one-off events like this are perfect to reignite the musical spirit in busy people who don't currently commit to a regular music group. For anyone who is inspired, they can be sent information after the event from Making Music, who work to empower everyone into leisure time music making.

All the event details are online at and it's totally free to participate. Simply register in advance, then bring your instrument or just your voice, and bring some musical magic into your Christmas celebrations this year.

