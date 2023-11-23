Infinigate Signs Agreement With Bugcrowd To Bring Crowdsourced Cybersecurity Solutions To Partners And Cyberskills-Crunched Organisations

(MENAFN- Pressat) Agreement comes as Infinigate sees high demand for services like Penetration Testing as a Service from resellers

November 23, 2023 – London, UK – Infinigate , the EMEA VAD specialising in cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, has signed an agreement with Bugcrowd , the only multi-solution crowdsourced cybersecurity platform, to distribute Bugcrowd's industry-leading solutions and services. The agreement is initially effective in the UK and Ireland, with roll-out to be extended subsequently to Infinigate partners throughout EMEA.

Jason Cowie, VP Global Channel Sales and Strategic Alliances, Bugcrowd, said:“This agreement is another important step for Bugcrowd as we continue our journey towards becoming a 'channel first' business globally. Each agreement speeds the rate at which we can make our platform-based services available to anyone, anywhere.

“As organisations grapple with the impact of the ever-growing cybersecurity skills shortage, our collaboration with Infinigate will support their partners and help their customers extend their in-house cybersecurity expertise, complementing their existing resources,” he continued.“Customers using Bugcrowd's platform and services retain the ability to access and unleash vital human ingenuity and skill-sets, helping them to root out vulnerabilities and prevent attacks occurring in the first place. Every new organisation using our platform and services represents one less easy target for threat actors.”

Lewis Dick, Alliances Director at Infinigate, said:“Adding to Infinigate's robust and comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio, Bugcrowd provides access to expert, CREST-Accredited Penetration Testing, fundamental in testing your defences against potential cyber-attacks. These services are in high demand as the risk profile increases due to the widening of the attack surface, while the global cyber skills shortage and cost considerations limit businesses' ability to hire in-house experts. Through Bugcrowd, our partners can provide their customers with access to highly-skilled hackers who can ensure rigorous testing, on demand and on rotation. Customers can also select specific hackers to suit the business segment and profile.

“The growth potential for the channel is exciting and PTaaS is at the perfect stage of the Hype Cycle, tipped for exponential growth,” he added.

Infinigate is a leading Value Added Distributor (VAD) covering over 100 countries across EMEA. Over half of its 1250+ staff are technical experts, offering partners the specialist consultancy to deliver high-value solutions.

The Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform TM is the only multi-solution security platform that powers pen testing as a service, bug bounty, vulnerability disclosure programs (VDPs), and attack surface management. Through its data and AI-driven CrowdMatchTM technology, Bugcrowd brings the right human creativity to the right problem at the right time to disrupt threat actors at their own game.

Research published by ISC2 in October 2023 suggests that, while the global cybersecurity workforce now comprises 5.5 million people, an additional 4 million professionals – the size of the cybersecurity workforce gap – are needed worldwide to adequately safeguard digital assets worldwide. Such figures illustrate the value of leveraging the immensely talented and creative hacker community via crowdsourcing. The scale of the cybersecurity workforce gap means crowdsourcing is the fastest way to access the full spectrum of cybersecurity skills needed to proactively stay secure.

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organisations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data- and AI-powered Security Knowledge PlatformTM. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data- and AI-driven CrowdMatchTM technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors. Unleash the ingenuity of the hacker community with Bugcrowd, visit Read our blog .

Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is supported by Rally Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Triangle Peak Partners, and others.

“Bugcrowd”,“Security Knowledge Platform” and“CrowdMatch” are trademarks of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group is an EMEA cybersecurity powerhouse covering over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors. In 2022, Starlin , Vuzion (now Infinigate Clou ) and Nuvia became part of the Infinigate Group. For additional information please visit

