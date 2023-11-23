S'pore Airlines Ultra-Luxe A380 Returns To New Zealand

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Singapore : Singapore Airlines has brought back its flagship Airbus A380 to Auckland. It is the aircraft's first scheduled flight since the pandemic closed international borders in 2020.



The A380 that flew into Auckland has six luxurious suites, at the front of the upper deck of the six-year-old aircraft. A one-way flight between Auckland and Singapore in the suite costs just under $11,000.

On Nov 22, one of the airline's flagship aircrafts took off from Changi Airport en route for Aotearoa with an extravagant area onboard said to be more like a 'hotel room in the sky' than an aircraft cabin.

Many people who have flown in an A380 are impressed with the aircraft's spaciousness, and that space allows for some outrageous and attention-grabbing features in the most expensive sections.

While Emirates has its bar and a shower room, Singapore Airlines has its first class suites.

"Our suites are an experience beyond the conventional first class cabin. With just six onboard the aircraft, they feature a leather seat that can swivel between 135 and 270 degrees and a separate fully flat bed, as well as a sliding door that closes the outside world away," said George Robertson, the airline's general manager NZ.

"If you're travelling with your partner you can also create a double suite complete with a comfortable bed. It's truly an experience unlike any other."

-B