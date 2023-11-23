Death toll in Gaza since October 7 rises to 14,532, with over 6,000 children

(MENAFN) As of Wednesday, the toll from Israeli air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the October 7 Hamas offensive has risen to 14,532, which includes more than 6,000 children and 4,000 women, according to the media office in the besieged enclave.



The statement reported that 205 medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, have lost their lives. Additionally, 25 civil defense team members, 64 journalists, and over 35,000 people have been injured, with more than 75 percent of them being children and women.



The impact on infrastructure is severe, with 102 government buildings and 266 schools destroyed. Among the religious sites, 85 mosques were completely destroyed, and 174 were damaged, while three churches were targeted.



Residential units faced significant damage, with 45,000 houses completely demolished and 233,000 partially destroyed. The healthcare system is also heavily affected, with 26 hospitals and 55 health centers out of service. Israeli forces targeted 56 ambulances, and fuel shortages left many others inoperative.



The situation is dire for markets and commercial stores, experiencing shortages of essential goods and various food items. Bakeries have completely ceased operations.

