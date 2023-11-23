3 Major Developments For Thorchain (RUNE) In 2023

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)
In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, THORChain (RUNE) stands as a beacon of innovation and growth in 2023. This year marks a pivotal chapter in the project's journey, showcasing strategic initiatives and groundbreaking developments. From introducing pivotal features to scaling new heights in decentralized exchanges, THORChain's trajectory offers a compelling glimpse into the future of decentralized finance. Introduction of the THORChain Lending Feature
In August 2023, THORChain introduced a lending feature, allowing users to secure USD-pegged TOR loans using BTC and ETH. This initiative significantly boosted THORChain's adoption and liquidity . By August, the token surpassed $1 billion in liquidity volume, leading to a price surge from $0.40 to $5.90 between August and November.
This reflects growing confidence and interest in THORChain, with analysts optimistic about its future, predicting a continued momentum that could propel the token's price to $6.80 by the end of 2023. Becoming the Third-Largest DEX by Trading Volume
On November 17, THORChain's native token, RUNE , saw a 56% price surge, reaching $6.09. This spike aligned with THORChain becoming the third-largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by trading volume, trailing only behind Uniswap and PancakeSwap.
The platform's trading volume hit $1.32 billion last week, with a daily volume of $334.3 million. This robust growth and the platform's unique value proposition as a multichain version of Uniswap , facilitating large-scale Bitcoin trading, have attracted investors and contributed to a bullish momentum for THORChain. Remarkable Strides in Q3 2023
The third quarter of 2023 was significant for THORChain, as revealed in their report. There was a 114.4% surge in total trading volume, reaching $2.38 billion. Additionally, liquidity fees collected jumped to $3.38 million.
These figures demonstrate THORChain's growing presence in the crypto realm, with on-chain metrics showing a price increase from $3.38 to $6.16 in a week.
These developments offer a substantial view of THORChain's progress and potential for the future. However, investors must always conduct due diligence before making financial commitments.
The post 3 Major Developments For THORChain (RUNE) in 2023 appeared first on CryptoMode .
MENAFN23112023007158015398ID1107475619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.