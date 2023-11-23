3 Major Developments For Thorchain (RUNE) In 2023

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, THORChain (RUNE) stands as a beacon of innovation and growth in 2023. This year marks a pivotal chapter in the project's journey, showcasing strategic initiatives and groundbreaking developments. From introducing pivotal features to scaling new heights in decentralized exchanges, THORChain's trajectory offers a compelling glimpse into the future of decentralized finance.

In August 2023, THORChain introduced a lending feature, allowing users to secure USD-pegged TOR loans using BTC and ETH. This initiative significantly boosted THORChain's adoption and liquidity . By August, the token surpassed $1 billion in liquidity volume, leading to a price surge from $0.40 to $5.90 between August and November.

This reflects growing confidence and interest in THORChain, with analysts optimistic about its future, predicting a continued momentum that could propel the token's price to $6.80 by the end of 2023.

On November 17, THORChain's native token, RUNE , saw a 56% price surge, reaching $6.09. This spike aligned with THORChain becoming the third-largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by trading volume, trailing only behind Uniswap and PancakeSwap.

The platform's trading volume hit $1.32 billion last week, with a daily volume of $334.3 million. This robust growth and the platform's unique value proposition as a multichain version of Uniswap , facilitating large-scale Bitcoin trading, have attracted investors and contributed to a bullish momentum for THORChain.

The third quarter of 2023 was significant for THORChain, as revealed in their report. There was a 114.4% surge in total trading volume, reaching $2.38 billion. Additionally, liquidity fees collected jumped to $3.38 million.

These figures demonstrate THORChain's growing presence in the crypto realm, with on-chain metrics showing a price increase from $3.38 to $6.16 in a week.



These developments offer a substantial view of THORChain's progress and potential for the future. However, investors must always conduct due diligence before making financial commitments.

