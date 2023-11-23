UN Urges Pakistan To Stop Expelling Afghan Migrants During Winter

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Afghan refugees sit outside their tents at a makeshift camp upon their arrival from Pakistan near the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on November 12, 2023. – More than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan in the month since its government ordered 1.7 million people to leave or face arrest and deportation, officials said. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

The U.N. refugee agency called on Pakistan to halt the deportation of Afghan refugees during winter, citing concerns for their safety.

Islamabad's decision to expel over a million undocumented refugees, primarily Afghans, has caused tension with Kabul.

Over 370,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since October 1, according to Reuters.

UNHCR emphasizes the need for Pakistan to identify vulnerable individuals requiring international protection and for returns to be voluntary.

Pakistan is home to around 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, with approximately 1.7 million lacking documentation.

Pakistani police are conducting door-to-door searches for refugees who haven't left voluntarily, starting in Karachi.

Many Afghans have gone into hiding in Pakistan to avoid deportation, fearing the situation in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal.

Pakistan's Supreme Court has received a petition from rights activists seeking to halt deportations, but it has not been scheduled for a hearing yet.

