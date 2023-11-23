Argentina's Milei Wants No More 'Secret' Deals With China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Argentina is poised to downgrade China ties and upgrade US relations in a geopolitical switch driven by the ballot box. But new Argentinian President Javier Milei's stated plan to dollarize his China-dependent economy is likely a non-starter.

Milei, 53, a right-wing politician often referred to as Argentina's version of former US president Donald Trump, beat Economy Minister Sergio Massa 55.7% to 44.3% in the nation's presidential election on Sunday. Milei will take office on December 10.

Milei has long advocated abolishing the Argentine peso and using the US dollar instead, claiming the currency switch will arrest his nation's sky-high inflation.

He has also openly criticized China, saying publicly he won't deal with“communists”, and that he favors stronger US ties. Dropping the diplomatic gauntlet, Milei and his colleagues have said Argentina will stop state-to-state trade deals and secret negotiations with China, currently its key trade partner, creditor and investor.

“We will stop interacting with the governments of Brazil and China,” Diana Mondino, Milei's likely foreign minister, told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency in an interview when asked whether Argentina would encourage exports and imports with Brazil and China.

Mondino told the media earlier this month that the Argentina government had in the past two decades conducted many“secret” negotiations with foreign countries, not least a US$18.4 billion currency swap arrangement with China. She said these secret contracts are abnormal and that the Milei-led government would cease the practice.