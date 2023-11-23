The Damaging Conflation Of Anti-Zionism And Anti-Semitism

(MENAFN- Asia Times) There is a famous story about the founder of modern Zionism, Theodor Herzl. As a young journalist in late-19th-century Vienna, Herzl came to believe that the solution to the problem of Jewish emancipation in Europe was the creation of a Jewish state. His ideas remained fringe across European Jewish communities until after the Holocaust, but they did raise some eyebrows with Jewish leaders.



Upon hearing Herzl's plans to redeem the Jewish people, the chief Rabbi of Vienna decided to visit him. When he arrived on a cold December day at Herzl's apartment, he found a Christmas tree in the living room. Legend has it that the Rabbi simply left and never even spoke with Herzl, believing him far too assimilated to Christian customs to be a savior for the Jews.



This story highlights the myriad counter-narratives and differing opinions within the Jewish community over political Zionism. Since the earliest days of Herzl's plans to create a Jewish state, Jewish communities have been divided on whether Jews even needed a state in the first place.

Even today, there are almost equal numbers of Jews who live outside of Israel as there are living in the Jewish state. While many Jewish diaspora communities call themselves Zionist, the fact is that they refuse to realize the basic tenet of modern Zionist ideology and emigrate to Israel.

