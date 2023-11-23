Preparing For A Russia-Ukraine Stalemate

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US President Joe Biden took to the pages of the Washington Post last week to assure the American people that continuing economic and military support to Ukraine is an investment in US security.

On October 20, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kiev to give the Ukrainian leadership a similar assurance together with the promise of an additional US$100 million in military aid .

A day later, his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, announced a new 1.3 billion euro ($1.4 billion) support package, focused on defensive equipment including four more IRIS-T SLM air defense systems and anti-tank mines.

This is an indication of a growing realization that Western emphasis is shifting to sustaining Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression – contrary to the insistence by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his closest political allies that victory on the battlefield is not just possible but probable. This view is now even contested in Kiev.

In an interview with The Economist , Ukraine's commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said:“There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough.” The US defense secretary echoed this view in Kiev, emphasizing that Ukraine needs to“make the right adjustments” to its strategy.

Similar doubts have been voiced in Western capitals for months. In July 2023, the then-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley, warned that Ukraine's counteroffensive, then in its fourth week, would be“very long” and“very, very bloody.”

Less than two weeks later, a NATO communique after its summit in Vilnius failed to provide more than the vague promise of future membership. The next day, the G7 leaders' joint declaration of support for Ukraine noted that G7 members were launching negotiations on“bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements” to support Ukraine.