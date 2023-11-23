UN Officials Call For Permanent Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW WORK, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous and UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell urged the UN Security Council to work for ending the ordeal of women and children in the occupied Palestinian territories

Briefing the Council on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question" on Wednesday, Bahous called for turning the humanitarian ceasefire between the Palestinian Hamas movement and the Israeli occupation authorities into a durable truce in order to ensure the release of remaining hostages on both sides.

She welcomed the news that 50 hostages, all women and children, will be released in return for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children, and a much-needed humanitarian pause.

Bahous thanked the governments of Egypt, Qatar and the United States for facilitating this agreement.

"I hope that this is the beginning of a permanent truce and lasting relief for the people of Gaza and all the hostages held by Hamas," she said.

"We have witnessed six rounds of violence in Gaza in the past 15 years. Yet, the ferocity and destruction that the Gazan people are being forced to endure under our watch has reached an intensity we have never seen before.

"I have been consistent in my briefings to you, in reminding you that women and girls are paying the highest price of conflicts," the UN official stressed.

"Before October 7th, 67 per cent of all civilians killed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in the past 15 years were men, and less than 14 per cent were women and girls.

"Since that date, that percentage has reversed. Not only is the number of civilians killed since October 7th twice that of the last 15 years combined, now 67 percent of the more than 14,000 people killed in Gaza are estimated to be women and children.

"That is two mothers killed every hour and seven women every two hours. We mourn them all," she regretted.

"Thousands of women in Gaza have lost their homes, with 45 per cent of all housing units destroyed or damaged.

"Thousands more are injured, unable to find any medical support from a totally shattered health system.

"One-hundred-eighty women are delivering babies every day without water, without painkillers, without anaesthesia for C-sections, without electricity for incubators, and without medical supplies.

"Yet, they continue caring for their children, the sick, the elderly, mixing baby formula with contaminated water, going without food so that their children can live another day, enduring multiple risks in severely overcrowded shelters.

"They have been robbed of their livelihoods, of their security, and of their dignity.

"Women in Gaza have told us that they pray for peace, but that if peace does not come, they pray for a quick death, in their sleep, with their children in their arms.

"It should shame us all that any mother, anywhere, has such a prayer," Bahous stressed.

"Before the current escalation, there were 650,000 women and girls in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

"Now that estimate has gone up to 1.1 million, including the nearly 800,000 women internally displaced.

"And while the situation of women and girls in Gaza rightly preoccupies us because of its immediacy and the overwhelming imperative to act, we are seeing an escalation in the West Bank where demolitions of public infrastructure, revocation of work permits, increased settler violence, and detentions have significantly impacted the lives and livelihoods of women.--

"Gaza's only two women's shelters are now closed. Women-led organizations continue to operate in Gaza, though under severe constraints.

"Where they function, they are using their networks to source and distribute emergency items and to document and respond to protection concerns.

"I salute their courage and reiterate the need to ensure they have whatever they need to continue their crucial work," she went on.

"UN Women's response plan for Gaza, working with partners including the World Food Programme, will in its initial phase cover food and cash assistance to around 14,000 women-headed households, one third of all women-headed households in Gaza. --

"I welcome last week's resolution in the Security Council and hope that that will only be the start of greater consensus in the Security Council to find a solution.

"I call on its immediate implementation. But this resolution, like the more-than 100 resolutions on the so-called Palestinian question since 1948, makes no reference to gender issues," she added.

On her part, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, briefing the Security Council on the protection of children in Gaza, thanked the Council for adopting the Resolution 2712 - a text that acknowledges the disproportionate impact of this war on children, by demanding that parties to the conflict afford children with the special protection they are entitled to under international law.

"Critically, this resolution calls for extended humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza which I hope will be urgently implemented, so that humanitarian partners can reach civilians in need - especially children. --

"But this is far from enough: the war must be brought to an end and the killing and maiming of children must stop immediately," Russell stressed.

"Over the past six weeks, 56 Palestinian children have been killed, while scores have been displaced from their homes. We estimate that 450,000 children in the West Bank need humanitarian assistance.

"UNICEF and its partners are providing mental health and protection support, water and sanitation services, and remedial education for 280,000 children in the West Bank.

"Turning to Gaza, I have just returned from a visit to the south of the territory where I was able to meet with children, their families, and with UNICEF staff on the ground. I am haunted by what I saw and heard. --

"Of note, the number of deaths in the present crisis has far surpassed the total number of deaths during previous escalations.

"For comparison, a total of 1,653 children were verified as killed in 17 years of monitoring and reporting of grave violations between 2005 and 2022.

"Children who manage to survive the war are likely to see their lives irrevocably altered through repeated exposure to traumatic events.

The violence and upheaval around them can induce toxic stress that interferes with their physical and cognitive development.

"Even before this latest escalation, more than 540,000 children in Gaza - half of its entire child population - were identified as needing mental health and psychosocial support," she said, adding that "Today, well over 1.7 million people in Gaza, half of whom are children, are displaced." (end)

