Four People Killed In Israeli Air Raid On S. Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Israeli warplanes attacked a home in Beit Yahoon in southern Lebanon on Wednesday evening, killing four people and wounding another one, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported. (end) rj

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.