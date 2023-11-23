-->


Four People Killed In Israeli Air Raid On S. Lebanon


11/23/2023 1:13:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Israeli warplanes attacked a home in Beit Yahoon in southern Lebanon on Wednesday evening, killing four people and wounding another one, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported. (end)
