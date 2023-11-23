US Pres. Discusses Gaza Deal With Egyptian, Qatari Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday with President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, of Egypt, and Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, of Qatar, to discuss the deal on humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

Both conversations focused on the efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its assault against Israel on October 7 and the latest developments in the region, according to statements from the White House.

Earlier in the day, Qatar said its joint mediation with the United States and Egypt led to agreement by the Palestinian movement Hamas and the Israeli occupation authorities on a renewable four-day ceasefire.

The agreement, effective within 24 hour, envisages the release of 50 hostages in Gaza, including US females and children, in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, as an initial stage. (end)

