Arab-Islamic Ministerial Cmte Urges France To Adopt Balanced Stance On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The ministerial committee, mandated by the joint Arab-Islamic Summit to lobby for ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip, called on France to adopt a balanced stance consistent with the international humanitarian law and work for durable ceasefire in Gaza.

The committee, chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, the Arab League Secretariat said in a statement on Wednesday.

Members of the committee expressed hope that France as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, would help initiate an international action to stop the war on Gaza.

They highlighted the need of the Security Council members adopt effective measures to halt the Israel war on Gaza and ensure safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the Strip.

They welcomed the joint mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United State that led to an agreement by the Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel on a renewable four-day humanitarian truce, the statement noted.

The ministerial committee was formed under a resolution by the joint extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh, on November 11.

It is made up of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, Indonesia, Nigeria and Palestine, as well as the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit. (end)

