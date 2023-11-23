China's 5G Construction Sees Steady Growth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China is making steady progress in the construction of its 5G
network in an effort to propel the digital and intelligent
transformation of its real economy, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The country had built nearly 3.22 million 5G base stations by
the end of October, accounting for 28.1 percent of all its mobile
base stations, according to the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology.
China's three telecom giants -- China Mobile, China Telecom and
China Unicom -- collectively had a total of 754 million 5G mobile
phone users by the end of October.
The ministry's data also reveals the expansion of China's
telecommunication industry in the first 10 months of the year. The
combined business revenues of firms in the sector totaled
approximately 1.4 trillion yuan (about 197.9 billion U.S. dollars),
up 6.9 percent year on year.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107475421
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.