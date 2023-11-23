Building Materials Marketplace Is On Fire In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A marketplace for building materials has caught fire.
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations
that the "112" hotline of the MES received initial information
about a fire in the building materials marketplace on Ziya Bunyadov
Avenue, Binagadi District, Baku.
In connection with the information, the firefighter units of the
State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs
and Communications were called in.
Currently, firefighting is being carried out.
Further information to be provided.
