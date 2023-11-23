Most Ukrainians Positive About Idps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The vast majority of Ukrainians have a positive attitude towards internally displaced persons who left their homes and live elsewhere in Ukraine.

That's according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group at the request of NGO School of Political Analytics between October 10-14 and presented at Ukrinform.

According to the survey, 67% of respondents have a rather positive and very positive attitude towards IDPs, 28% - neutral, 3% - rather negative, and 1% - very negative. Some 2% of respondents could not answer.

At the same time, 50% of respondents are neutral about Ukrainians who left Ukraine after the war started and are now abroad, 34% said they were rather positive and very positive about them, and 14% said they were rather negative and very negative.

The attitude towards Ukrainians who have lived in the occupied territory since 2022 is almost the same, with 47% treating them neutrally, 37% rather positively and very positively, and 14% rather negatively and very negatively.

Instead, a larger number of respondents have a negative attitude towards Ukrainians who have been in the occupied territory since 2014 and still live there. According to the survey, 18% of respondents treat such people rather negatively and 8% very negatively, 49% neutrally, 17% rather positively, and 6% very positively.

"As we can see, internally displaced persons who left because of the war and live in another region of Ukraine are the only category among all other Ukrainians to whom a positive attitude prevails, and not just a neutral one. To all other categories, a rather neutral attitude prevails. And the worst attitude is towards Ukrainians who have been in the occupied territory since 2014 and still live there," Anna Osypchuk, scientific director at the School of Political Analysis of the Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences, said at the presentation.

A total of 2,000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas and territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile connection at the time of the survey. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.