Zaluzhnyi Speaks Of AFU's Operations, Situation On Battlefield At Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valerii Zaluzhnyi participated in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

The relevant statement was made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I informed our partners in detail about the situation on the battlefield. I noted that the situation at the front is complicated, but controlled. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive and offensive operations,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He also spoke of the actions of Russian invaders, threats and their probable plans for the near future.

Zaluzhnyi expressed gratitude to international partners for the work of the Coalition of Capabilities, which is significantly strengthening Ukraine's position and capabilities.

In his words, the announced aid packages will strengthen Ukraine's air defense, artillery, electronic warfare and other important components.

A reminder that the 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format took place on November 22, 2023, bringing together defense leaders from more than 50 countries.

Photo: gov