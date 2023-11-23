War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Strikes 11 Enemy Clusters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on 11 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukrainian missile units hit 13 enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, one command post, one surface-to-air missile system, four artillery systems, and one ammunition depot.

Seventy-four combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day. Russian troops launched three missile strikes and 43 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 64 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On the night of November 22, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 14 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. The Ukrainian side intercepted all of them. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Podoly, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Stepova Novoselivka; Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and Bilohorivka; Donetsk region's Spirne, Pivdenne, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka and Vuhledar.

Over 100 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers conducted assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, and to the northeast of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks there.

In the Lyman direction, Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. Ukrainian forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on the enemy, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian occupiers continue attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the east of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, to the north of Lastochkyne, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian warriors repelled 30 enemy attacks.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers made four unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne.

At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors continue holding the recaptured positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, carrying out counterbattery measures and attacking the enemy's rear lines.