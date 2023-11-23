Hungarian Foreign Minister Arrives In Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Minister of
Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto arrived in
Azerbaijan, the minister's Facebook page says, Trend reports.
Hungary and Azerbaijan are united by large-scale projects of
regional importance. In particular, Azerbaijani gas is already
supplied to this country. The two countries are also cooperating on
a green corridor project that will contribute to the supply of
clean energy to Europe.
The Hungarian oil company MOL Group is the largest investor in
Azerbaijan from Central Europe.
As previously reported, Hungarian companies will soon begin
reconstruction of the village in the territories of Azerbaijan
liberated from occupation.
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107475411
