Kazakhstan Reveals Plans To Purchase Locomotives Until 2025

According to the minister, this is enough to solve the problem
of rolling stock shortages.
Currently, the total number of locomotives in the fleet is
1,880.
To ensure the required number of locomotives and reduce the
level of depreciation in the fleet, 133 units of locomotives were
purchased this year.
As the minister noted, these locomotives were produced at
domestic factories.
As it became known earlier, France will invest in the production
of railway locomotives in Kazakhstan. In this regard, an investment
agreement was signed for the implementation of the project
"Production and maintenance of railway locomotives and rolling
stock, as well as components for railway equipment in the Republic
of Kazakhstan."
In addition, on September 17, CEO of Wabtec Rafael Santana, at a
meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, talked about the
investment projects being developed to launch the production of
locomotives using hydrogen technologies and their components in
Kazakhstan, the creation of an engineering center, and technology
transfer.
