Israel Announces Start Date For Release Of Hostages From Gaza Strip


11/23/2023 1:10:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The process of releasing some of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip will begin no later than November 24, the head of the Israeli National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said, Trend reports.

He noted that contacts regarding the release of the hostages continue.

"The release of [the hostages] will begin in accordance with the preliminary agreement between the parties and no later than Friday," he said.

Earlier, the Israeli government approved a plan to return at least 50 hostages from the Gaza Strip within four days, during which a ceasefire was declared in the enclave.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

