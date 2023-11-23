Israel Announces Start Date For Release Of Hostages From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The process of
releasing some of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip will begin no
later than November 24, the head of the Israeli National Security
Council Tzachi Hanegbi said, Trend reports.
He noted that contacts regarding the release of the hostages
continue.
"The release of [the hostages] will begin in accordance with the
preliminary agreement between the parties and no later than
Friday," he said.
Earlier, the Israeli government approved a plan to return at
least 50 hostages from the Gaza Strip within four days, during
which a ceasefire was declared in the enclave.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
