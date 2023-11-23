Kazakhstan Showcases AI-Powered Video Surveillance Platform At SPECA Nations Expo

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kazakhstan
presented TargetAI video surveillance platform based on artificial
intelligence (AI) and providing video analytics at the exhibition
of SPECA countries in Baku, Development Manager at TargetAI Zarina
Zhakhina told Trend .
"This solution allows us to centralize cameras by combining
around 40,000 cameras into a single window. TargetAI's "Smart Video
Surveillance" technology allows us to analyze video footage
utilizing artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing
technologies," Zhakhina said.
According to the company, the platform can be connected to any
type of cameras and video recorders, integrate with various devices
and sensors, and interoperate with other security systems.
"We are pleased to be present at SPECA, this significant event
in Baku," she added.
TargetAI is an IT company that is a member of Astana Hub and
Astana International Financial Center, with development offices in
Astana and Almaty.
The company specializes in the development of intelligent video
surveillance and video analytics systems based on computer
vision.
Baku hosts an exhibition of SPECA member countries on the theme
"Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development" on November
22-25.
The aim of the exhibition is to demonstrate the economic
potential of the member countries, discuss opportunities for joint
mutually beneficial partnership and strengthen regional economic
cooperation between the member states.
