Kazakhstan Showcases AI-Powered Video Surveillance Platform At SPECA Nations Expo

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kazakhstan presented TargetAI video surveillance platform based on artificial intelligence (AI) and providing video analytics at the exhibition of SPECA countries in Baku, Development Manager at TargetAI Zarina Zhakhina told Trend .

"This solution allows us to centralize cameras by combining around 40,000 cameras into a single window. TargetAI's "Smart Video Surveillance" technology allows us to analyze video footage utilizing artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing technologies," Zhakhina said.

According to the company, the platform can be connected to any type of cameras and video recorders, integrate with various devices and sensors, and interoperate with other security systems.

"We are pleased to be present at SPECA, this significant event in Baku," she added.

TargetAI is an IT company that is a member of Astana Hub and Astana International Financial Center, with development offices in Astana and Almaty.

The company specializes in the development of intelligent video surveillance and video analytics systems based on computer vision.

Baku hosts an exhibition of SPECA member countries on the theme "Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development" on November 22-25.

The aim of the exhibition is to demonstrate the economic potential of the member countries, discuss opportunities for joint mutually beneficial partnership and strengthen regional economic cooperation between the member states.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel